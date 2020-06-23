Fair opens in Birmingham despite concerns over COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Despite concerns over COVID-19, for one fair in east Birmingham the show must go on.

Kissel Entertainment’s fair opens Tuesday night on Crestwood Boulevard and will remain open until Saturday night.

Organizers are taking extra precautions to keep families safe, but ask for patience.

“It takes a little bit more time to clean in between game plays and food service and rides,” said Russ Kissel, CEO of Kissel Entertainment.

Employees will be wearing masks, Kissel said. In addition, hand-washing stations are set up throughout the midway, where travel is limited to one direction.

Safe space have also been designated for families to escape any lines or crowds of people.

Crews will be cleaning equipment in between games.

“Something just as simple as shooting a water gun, now we’ve got gloves and we sanitize the water guns before every play, so it is just a little bit more time consuming, but we are adapting and we are hoping our public adapts with us,” said Kissel.

Birmingham’s event is only the second fair for the company during the pandemic. It brought business to a halt right as employees usually get busy.

“We’ve had events cancel all the way up into mid August so there is a lot of these things that won’t be able to happen this season. A lot of what we do goes to charitable organizations,” said Kissel.

With COVID-19 cases still surging, city leaders cautioned neighbors not to let their guard down.

“The face mask ordinance very much so would be in effect for this location, but the main thing I want to stress is we want the public to use their best judgement,” said Birmingham City Councilor Hunter Williams.

Some families are ready for fun after months of limited activity.

“With the kids, they are ready to do something fun so we are excited. We were excited to see it and we will definitely wear the mask and take advantage of the safety precautions,” said Jessica Mendoza, who plans to attend this week.

For other parents, the sights and sounds of a carnival are tempting, but they’re erring on the side of caution for now.

“Today is my granddaughter’s birthday, I would love to bring her out today but I wouldn’t feel safe with her out here,” said Derrick Hall.

Representative from the Jefferson County Health Department and City of Birmingham were at the location Tuesday to speak to employees.

The fair is set to run through Saturday night and is located at 7509 Crestwood Boulevard.

Patrons are encouraged to use credit cards to avoid cash transactions.