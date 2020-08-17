Face covering violators in Tuscaloosa arrested after social media posts show crowding at bars

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department (TPD) issued several citations for mask violations and also arrested multiple people after social media posts circulated of large crowds at bars Sunday afternoon.
According to TPD, officers went to the Strip to ensure the state’s safer-at-home order was being enforced. Authorities say none of the bars exceeded capacity but that many patrons were not wearing a face covering.
Officers issued 12 citations to those violating the face covering ordinance and four people were arrested.
Of those arrested, one man was charged with obstruction of justice while he was being served a citation, and two others refused to sign the citation, one of which was also charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. A woman was also arrested for obstruction of justice and public intoxication when she became involved in one of the arrests, according to TPD.
As the University of Alabama becomes home for thousands of students, TPD says they will continue to monitor the Strip and other areas to ensure COVID-19 guidelines are being enforced.
