Face covering violators in Tuscaloosa arrested after social media posts show crowding at bars

Large crowd at a bar on the Strip near the University of Alabama campus Sunday just before noon (Tim Reid | CBS 42)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department (TPD) issued several citations for mask violations and also arrested multiple people after social media posts circulated of large crowds at bars Sunday afternoon.

According to TPD, officers went to the Strip to ensure the state’s safer-at-home order was being enforced. Authorities say none of the bars exceeded capacity but that many patrons were not wearing a face covering.

MORE PICTURES : UA STUDENT CROWDS AT BARS: This was the scene on Sunday morning just before noon at a bar in Tuscaloosa on the strip near University of Alabama campus. Many students were wearing masks 😷 but many others were not pic.twitter.com/Dnjd7TB12W — Tim Reid (@reidreporterguy) August 17, 2020

Officers issued 12 citations to those violating the face covering ordinance and four people were arrested.

Of those arrested, one man was charged with obstruction of justice while he was being served a citation, and two others refused to sign the citation, one of which was also charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. A woman was also arrested for obstruction of justice and public intoxication when she became involved in one of the arrests, according to TPD.

As the University of Alabama becomes home for thousands of students, TPD says they will continue to monitor the Strip and other areas to ensure COVID-19 guidelines are being enforced.

LATEST POSTS