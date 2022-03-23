BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — There have been reports of the ‘Blue Flu’ at Birmingham Police after the Fraternal Order of Police President Otis Lake said a disproportionate number of BPD officers called in sick to work on Tuesday.

In a statement, Otis said, “Unfortunately, I’ve heard a disproportionate number of officers are not feeling well and have called in sick. The FOP does not condone any type of ‘Blue Flu’ or sick out and we are encouraging officers, if they are able, to report to work as scheduled.”

Interim Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond said in a statement, “All Birmingham Police Department precincts are adequately staffed to efficiently answer calls and provide quality services for the City of Birmingham.”

Several off-duty officers showed up at Tuesday’s Birmingham City Council meeting with concerns over pay and pension.

Mayor Randall Woodfin addressed those concerns, saying they are having a hard time recruiting police officers and securing adequate pay and pension.

“They deserve a raise, they’re going to get a raise,” Woodfin said. “I wanted to say that publicly, but I appreciate them being here and I just wanted to say that in front of you all. Their issues are our issues, they’re not ignored.”

Several councilmembers echoed the mayor’s comments.

Public Safety Chair LaTonya Tate said she stands with the police no matter what anybody says.

“From me to you all I’m standing with you and you got my word on that,” Tate said.