TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Eight different police agencies and 15 canine teams trained at the University of Alabama for three days this week on how to locate explosive devices.

UAPD Sergeant John Turner says this training is invaluable and helps prepare handlers and their K-9 partners for real-world experiences.

“We do a very good job of being proactive and lots of people around here see how proactive we are. Our dogs here at the University are sometimes used by other agencies,” Turner said. “We have assisted them with shell casing and firearm searches [and] have been successful in doing so.”

During the demonstration on Thursday, realistic threat devices were strategically placed throughout Sewell-Thomas Stadium. The canine teams were tasked with finding the threats.

Turner says the drills and practices help UAPD officers and their dogs prepare for the Alabama football season, as it’s their job to make sure Bryant Denny stadium and other sporting venues on campus are safe.

“Gameday is an extremely long day for us with a lot of K-9 searches there are multiple perimeters to establish,” Turner said. “We have lots of security measures in place to make a safe environment for our fans so they can enjoy their experience better.”

Police department agencies from Huntsville, Birmingham, UA, Demopolis, Pelham and Tuscaloosa participated in the training sessions this week alongside the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and the University of Mississippi Canine Team.