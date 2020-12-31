Explainer: Alabama’s New Year’s Day traditional ‘good luck foods’

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Happy New Year! Now it’s time to load up on all the foods Alabamians see as their ticket to a prosperous new year. We asked customers at Paw Paw Patch Country Cooking in Homewood about the foods they grew up eating on New Year’s Day because it was tradition.

1. Black eyed peas

Black eyed peas from Paw Paw Patch Country Cooking in Homewood, Ala.

2. Greens… turnip or collard

Collard greens being served at Paw Paw Patch Country Cooking in Homewood, Ala.

3. Corn Bread

A slice of jalapeño corn bread from Paw Paw Patch Country Cooking in Homewood, Ala.

