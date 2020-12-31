HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Happy New Year! Now it’s time to load up on all the foods Alabamians see as their ticket to a prosperous new year. We asked customers at Paw Paw Patch Country Cooking in Homewood about the foods they grew up eating on New Year’s Day because it was tradition.
1. Black eyed peas
2. Greens… turnip or collard
3. Corn Bread
- At least one injured in shooting at Missouri mall
- Explainer: Alabama’s New Year’s Day traditional ‘good luck foods’
- Record deer hunting season in Alabama brings reminds for hunters’ safety
- 2 arrested for attempted murder in shooting on Oxmoor Road
- Wisconsin hospital worker arrested for spoiled vaccine doses