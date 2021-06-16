Experts offer advice during National Safety Month

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)- June is National Safety Month. Safety experts are advising parents to take a closer look at items around their home to make sure their children are safe.

According to research, Alabama ranks top five for cleaning product poisoning. CBS 42’s Conan Gasque talked with one safety expert about what you can do to make sure your home stays safe.

Also, for more safe storage advice for liquid laundry packets and cleaning products, head to the American Cleaning Institute’s website, packetsup.com.