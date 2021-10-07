Experience the Great Barrier Reef at the McWane Center with IMAX film, underwater animals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Starting next week, you can experience the closest thing to the Great Barrier Reef without having to travel halfway around the globe.

From Oct. 15 through Nov, 4, you can catch a screening of The Great Barrier Reef IMAX movie at the McWane Science Center inside their recently added IMAX Laser system. After experiencing the 1,400 mile long reef, visitors can head up to McWane’s World of Water to get hands-on with some of the animals from the film.

“It’s a beautiful film and if you can’t get there, it’s the next best thing to being there,” Greg Sanford, IMAX Specialist at McWane said. “While we’re here, sharks and rays are part of the ecosystem at the great barrier reef which we happen to have in our world of water as well.”

“We have an epaulette shark in our touch tank so it might get tough to touch her,” Nicole Cleveland, aquarist with the McWane Science Center said. “We have cow nose rays and southern rays in our touch area.”

The film also puts an emphasis on how the changing climate is harming the reef and how we can help reduce and rebuild it.

“We’re trying to get people the experience these animals and instill a love for them and a love for the ocean and encourage them to do their part in taking care of the wild.”

For McWane Science Center’s hours and location and other helpful information, you can visit their website here.