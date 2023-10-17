BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the City of Birmingham has collaborated with a West End-based women’s organization to create a mural to be displayed, beginning Tuesday.

Commissioned by V.I.R.T.U.E., Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness about breast cancer and women’s health, “Women on the Journey” was created by visual artist Jamie Bonfiglio. The piece depicts women of all backgrounds who have been impacted by breast cancer.

“We are thrilled to partner with V.I.R.T.U.E, Inc. and Jamie Bonfiglio to unveil this powerful mural,” said Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin in a press release. “Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a time for reflection, education and support, and this mural is a testament to the strength and unity of our community.”

Bonfiglio’s art has been featured in USA Today, in international art collections and in murals across Birmingham. She most recently painted the mural of the Rev. Fred Shuttlesworth on the Legal Services building downtown.

“The inspiration behind the breast cancer awareness mural is a desire to celebrate the strength and resilience of women,” Bonfiglio said in a press release. “The vibrant colors and varied depictions serve as a testament to the beauty and power found within the tapestry of human experiences. This mural is a visual ode to the unwavering spirit of women, reminding us that together, we stand stronger against the challenges that breast cancer presents.”

In addition to the breast cancer mural, the exhibit features two other paintings and a narrative by two survivors.

“For nearly two decades, V.I.R.T.U.E., Inc. has hosted events and programs as well as our virtual run with a mission to shine a light on breast cancer and its impact,” Dee Green, founder of V.I.R.T.U.E, Inc., said in a press release. “This mural project is a fresh way to continue our mission of awareness. It beautifully captures the essence of women touched by this disease.

“I cannot thank artist Jamie enough for her care in creating this amazing piece. We hope women (and men) across Birmingham will be inspired to celebrate the brave individuals on their breast cancer journey, and also be reminded to provide support, and, more importantly, get tested.”

The exhibit will be on display on the second floor of Birmingham’s City Hall, located at 710 20th St. North beginning Tuesday, Oct. 17 through Friday, Dec. 1 on Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit their website here.