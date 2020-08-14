2020 Regions Tradition Tournament canceled

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Executive Director of the Regions Tradition, Gene Hallman, confirmed on Friday that the Regions Tradition 2020 Tournament has been canceled.

The tournament was originally scheduled for May, then later rescheduled for Sept. 23-27. The September tournament has now been canceled.

According to Hallman, next years tournament will be held May 5-9, 2021.

