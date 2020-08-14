BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Executive Director of the Regions Tradition, Gene Hallman, confirmed on Friday that the Regions Tradition 2020 Tournament has been canceled.
The tournament was originally scheduled for May, then later rescheduled for Sept. 23-27. The September tournament has now been canceled.
According to Hallman, next years tournament will be held May 5-9, 2021.
LATEST POSTS
- CDC says people who recover from COVID-19 are protected up to 3 months
- 2 domestic violence deaths being investigated in Oxford
- Birmingham Police Department reinstates bike patrols in downtown area
- St. Clair County police searching for two missing boys
- 2020 Regions Tradition Tournament canceled