EXCLUSIVE: One-on-one with Sen. Doug Jones following election day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A buzzing topic following the presidential election, if Joe Biden moves into the oval office, will Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) become the next U.S. Attorney General?

“We’ll see how things go and we’ll see what’s next for Doug Jones,” Jones said, in an exclusive interview with CBS 42 Anchor Art Franklin during CBS 42 News at 10.

Watch the entire video to hear from Jones.

LATEST HEADLINES