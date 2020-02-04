Ex-payroll clerk accused of swiping funds from Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (AP) — The former payroll clerk in Prichard has been indicted on federal fraud charges.

The indictment filed last week in U.S. District Court says Sheila Milner Jackson used her position to divert $4,200 in city money and property to her own use. She’s accused of falsifying city records and altering check stubs to carry out the scheme.

Court records say the case arose after Jackson filed for bankruptcy.

She’s accused of falsifying city records to avoid paying a portion of her income to the bankruptcy trustee. Court records don’t list an attorney who could be reached for comment on her behalf.

