Ex-officer charged in George Floyd case released on bond

Hennepin County, Minn. (WIAT) — One of the four former minneapolis police officers involved in the death of george floyd is now out of jail on bond.

J. Alexander Keung was released from custody last night. He was charged with aiding and abetting, second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter. Tou Thao and Thomas Lane are also facing the same charges.

Derek Chauvin is facing second-and-third degree murder, as well as, third-degree manslaughter.

All four are expected to make a court appearance later this month.

