Ex-hotel employee arrested for assaulting boss, stealing money after being fired

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department has arrested a woman for robbing a hotel she used to work at on Monday.

According to Hoover PD, officers received a call at the Residence Inn on John Hawkins Parkway at 9:20 a.m. of a reported assault.

Upon arrival, officers met up with the manager who said she terminated a member of the cleaning staff earlier that day. After being fired, the suspect went tot eh cash register and began stealing money. When the manager tried to stop the suspect, they were assaulted.

The suspect fled the scene but was eventually captured by responding officers.

The victim was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Jakeria Ti’yae Nunn-Smith of Birmingham. She was charged with first-degree robbery and was transferred to the Jefferson County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

