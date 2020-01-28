Ex-astronaut charged with reckless murder asks Tuscaloosa judge to exclude certain evidence in case

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The legal team defending a Huntsville man accused of driving drunk and killing two girls in a crash is asking the judge in the case to dismiss evidence that may be crucial to the prosecution’s case.

James Halsell, 63, is accused of causing a fatal car accident on June 6, 2016 that killed 13-year-old Jayla Parler and 11-year-old Niomi James. Halsell, who is charged with two counts of reckless murder and five counts of first-degree assault, is a former astronaut.

During a court hearing Tuesday, Halsell’s lawyers asked Circuit Judge Al May to keep out certain evidence in the case, including 911 calls, law enforcement statements and pictures and video taken by police of the wreck scene. They also asked to exclude medical records, past DUI arrests against Halsell and to dismiss the reckless murder indictment. The defense told the judge they believe the preceding evidence could sway a jury.

The victims’ mother, Latrice Parler, was in the courtroom Tuesday and said she totally disagrees with the motions filed by Halsell’s lawyers.

“I am very frustrated with the process and how this has taken,” She said. “It’s ridiculous, this is a case but nothing else but wrong and right. And we know who was wrong and I don’t understand why we are still going through this. I am still angry and I heard nothing come out of the defendants mouth about how sorry he is.”

Parler said she still wants answers.

“I lost the greatest things in my life, and I can’t get back,” she said. “So I can’t stop crying and I can’t stop being sad. We just want to get past this part.”

May will rule on the pending motions by Feb. 18.

Halsell’s trial is scheduled for March 9.

