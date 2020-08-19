Ex-Alabama school administrator pleads guilty to wire fraud

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A former Alabama school administrator accused of defrauding a district of more than $300,000 has pleaded guilty to a federal charge.

A plea agreement made public Tuesday shows Walter James III pleaded guilty to wire fraud. The 49-year-old was formerly an assistant principal at Jefferson Davis High School in Montgomery.

Prosecutors allege he created a consulting company and submitted fraudulent invoices, diverting the funds for his own use.

The court documents also allege that the school’s former principal and former interim chief financial officer were aware of the scheme and were paid for their involvement in it.

Prosecutors declined to say whether the two were also being investigated.

