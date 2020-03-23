1  of  9
Closings
Ex-Alabama officer, rapist wants bond amid hearing delays

Local News

by: Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (The Birmingham News) — A former Alabama police lieutenant convicted of raping a teen relative has asked to be released on bond while awaiting his sentencing, which was pushed back because of court closings amid the new coronavirus.

A motion was filed Monday requesting that Birmingham Police Lt. Pete Williston be released on bond while awaiting his hearing.

His sentencing was set for April 3 but that was postponed until at least April 16 because of quarantine closures.

A judge didn’t immediately rule on the motion. Williston was convicted of first-degree rape in February.

Prosecutors said Williston used his authority and forced the teen to have sex. The defense said the sex was consensual.

