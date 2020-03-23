Ex-Alabama officer, rapist wants bond amid hearing delays

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (The Birmingham News) — A former Alabama police lieutenant convicted of raping a teen relative has asked to be released on bond while awaiting his sentencing, which was pushed back because of court closings amid the new coronavirus.
A motion was filed Monday requesting that Birmingham Police Lt. Pete Williston be released on bond while awaiting his hearing.
His sentencing was set for April 3 but that was postponed until at least April 16 because of quarantine closures.
A judge didn’t immediately rule on the motion. Williston was convicted of first-degree rape in February.
Prosecutors said Williston used his authority and forced the teen to have sex. The defense said the sex was consensual.
LATEST POSTS
- Jefferson County barbershops, hair salons now closed due to COVID-19 health order
- ‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – March 23, 2020
- Auburn University at Montgomery employee tests positive for COVID-19
- Sending a check to unemployed Americans has bipartisan support
- US athletes adjust to new norm amid virus concerns