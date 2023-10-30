EUTAW, Ala. (WIAT) — The recovery effort continues from tornado damage from April 2022 in the Branch Heights community of Eutaw.

40 homes were damaged, Eula Dell Lanier’s home was destroyed, but has since has been rebuilt. Lanier was given the keys to her new house and she is giving thanks.

“I am just so overjoyed, and it feels so wonderful it’s a long time coming and I am happy and I praise God for it and all I can say it Jesus, Jesus, Jesus. That’s my motto until I go into the ground,” Lanier said.

Mayor Latasha Johnson tells CBS 42 the Greene County Housing Authority worked with HUD to get Lanier’s home rebuilt. All the homes that were damaged have now been repaired.

“I am so grateful and overjoyed, and it’s been a long journey, and we are so grateful that there were no fatalities and no major injuries. And you know she lost her home, but we were able to work with the executive director of Greene County Housing authority and HUD, who worked with us to get her home rebuilt back,” said Johnson

Carolyn Branch is the Greene County Housing Authority Director. Branch says she is so happy for all the families who are back in their homes including Lanier.

“So she got a brand new house, and she has a heart that is truly thankful to God, and she is someone who knows God kept her and knows God did these things for,” said Branch.

Mayor Latasha Johnson says that after the storm hit last year, nearly one dozen agencies worked together to help all the storm victims until they were able to get back on their feet.