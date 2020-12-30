Eutaw casino owner gives employees shares of company stock

EUTAW, Ala. (WIAT) — 60 employees who work at Greenetrack Electronic Bingo Casino in Eutaw are now getting a financial boost from their boss.

Owner Luther Winn says employees who have worked there for five years will now receive shares of company stock.

“In 2020, Greenetrack would like to share with our current employees by providing them the opportunity to become an owner in Greenetrack. We are doing this because we have gone through lots of problems this year in this nation itself facing the pandemic,” Winn said.

Employee Rosalind James and many others are thrilled with the news. She has worked at Greenetrack for 15 years as a cage cashier working with money and helping customers.

“I am very excited, the future looks much brighter, I can put it like that. It will mean a lot it really will and we really thank him for the idea of doing this for us as employee’s because you don’t find many companies to do this type of thing so we really appreciate it.”

This is the second time employees at the Bingo casino have received shares of company stock. The first time was in 1995, every month in Greene County electronic bingo provides $400,000 in charity funds for schools, first responders and the County Commission.