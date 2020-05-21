Eutaw bridge collapse frustrates residents

EUTAW, Ala. (WIAT) — Some residents living in a Eutaw neighborhood are frustrated after a bridge collapsed Saturday.

Stephanie Poole uses the Flag Road bridge to get in and out of her community.

“I am so angry about this,” Poole said. “You take it for granted your always going to be able to get back and forth to your home. We can’t and it’s so upsetting we can’t get back and forth to our homes.”

Greene County Engineer Willie Branch says help is on the way.

“We are going to do everything we can to get this structure back open as soon as we can,” Branch said.

Branch believes someone possibly driving a heavier vehicle disregarded the posted weight limit on the bridge causing the damage. He says his crews will replace the bridge and install a series of pipes underneath that will allow the creek water to flow.

“To the traveling public, it will look like the same bridge once it’s done because it will still be a dirt surface,” he said. “And underneath it will be a series of pipes and some large pipes to handle the water.”

Poole says she just wants the bridge repair work done as soon as possible. One of her neighbors is allowing her and 10 other Flag Road residents to drive their vehicles through his pasture as a detour so they can get in and out of the neighborhood. But the detour is only temporary for the next two weeks.

“Please get out here and fix our road even though it’s temporary,” Poole said. “Please fix our bridge so we can get in and out.”

The county engineer says it could take up to two months to replace the damaged bridge.

