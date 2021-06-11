Euphonious festival to bring live music and good times to Birmingham

Moon Taxi’s Trevor Terndrup performs at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Zilker Park on Friday, Oct. 9, 2015, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham’s new music festival, Euphonious, is set to bring live music and good vibes to the Birmingham Zoo’s massive brand-new concert lawn on Father’s Day weekend.

A total of 12 bands are set to perform at the inaugural event, including Drew and Ellie Holcombe, Moon Taxi, Tonic and Sister Hazel. Fans will be able to watch the acts from the recently renovated Henley Park Lawn.

You might not believe it at first, but Euphonious is an actual word. It means “pleasing to the ear,” which is perfect for the name of a festival focused upon music.

Two types of tickets are available for this event. One will get you a 10-by-10-foot square that will allow up to eight attendees to set up lawn chairs and enjoy the night. The other ticket is for standing room and will allow attendees to stand in designated areas to watch the performances.

10-foot square tickets are priced at $500 per night and standing tickets are $99 per night. At this time, the standing tickets are sold out. For more information about tickets, please check out the event’s registration page.

A portion of the proceeds will go to United Ability, the festival’s charity partner. United Ability’s mission is to provide innovative services and connect people with disabilities to their communities and empower individuals to live full and meaningful lives.

The festival’s organizer, Bradley Metrock, was a fan of Birmingham’s City Stages back in the early 90’s. City Stages was a three-day arts and music festival that took place in and around Linn Park from 1989 to 2009. After significant financial losses in 2009, the event had to cease operations.

Bradley Metrock, CEO of Project Voice and organizer of Euphonious. (Bradley Metrock)

Metrock says that he always wanted to bring City Stages back if he ever moved back to Birmingham. Now that he has, he’s come up with something potentially better.

“The truth is that City Stages can never come back as it once was, but we can create something better. We hope Euphonious is the start of that, bringing both live music and an early SXSW to the city of Birmingham,” said Metrock.

When asked the difference between Euphonious and other music festivals, Metrock had an answer.

“Euphonious is bringing a number of tech executives from across the U.S. here, in order to attend some tech briefings my company, Project Voice, is holding in parallel. In time, as Euphonious grows, this will help it become more of a SXSW type of event, combining tech and art with music in a broad and big way,” he said.

Metrock believes that Euphonious can become something that the people of Birmingham can be proud of.

“We hope it’s a source of pride, as Birmingham is one of the first cities in the entire country to enjoy live music now that the pandemic is waning. It’s great to have an event like this here,” he said.

In this May 14, 2016 file photo, Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors perform at the Shaky Knees music festival in Atlanta. (AP Photo/ Ron Harris, File)

Drew Holcomb, the headliner for the festival’s Friday (June 18) night, expressed the same when asked what he was looking forward to at Euphonious.

“We love playing new festivals and we love playing in Birmingham,” Holcomb said. “That should make for a pretty good combo. We love festival crowds, as they tend to have a lot of energy, especially coming out of COVID, where people are ready to see live music, dance and sing along.”

Holcomb said that this event will be special because he and his wife, Ellie, have not toured together in seven years.

“Well, my wife Ellie was in my band ‘Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors‘ for six years, then started making her own records-” he said, “-so this will be a very special duo show that we are looking forward to sharing with all our Birmingham fans, and new fans we hope to make at the festival.”

Moon Taxi’s Trevor Terndrup performs at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Zilker Park on Friday, Oct. 9, 2015, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Euphonious will also bring Vestavia Hills High School graduates Trevor Terndrup and Tommy Putnam back to Birmingham as they perform with their band Moon Taxi as the headline of the festival’s Saturday (June 19) night.

The lineup for the festival is as follows:

Friday, June 18

5:35 p.m. – Revolution

6 p.m. – LaBoix

7 p.m. – Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver

8:30 p.m. – Drew and Ellie Holcomb

Saturday, June 19

5:35 p.m. – Traffic Jam

6 p.m. – Soul Inscribed

7 p.m. – Angie Aparo

8:30 p.m. – Moon Taxi

Sunday, June 20

5:35 p.m. – Will Boswell

6 p.m. – Hawthorn Street

7 p.m. – Sister Hazel

8:30 p.m. – Tonic

When asked about the future of Euphonious beyond 2021, Metrock had this to say: “You’ll have to wait and find out. We hope to do much more for the city over time.”

