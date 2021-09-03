‘Eugene’s Hot Chicken’ serves up serious heat on Food Truck Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Eugene’s Hot Chicken is not joking about the heat…seriously, I think I’m crying.

Since the fall of 2015, Eugene’s Hot Chicken has been cruising around the magic city serving up their Nashville-style fried chicken. Even with two local establishments, Zebbie Carney, the owner of Eugene’s, loves meeting new faces when they stop by either of his locations.

“Best fried chicken down I-65,” Carney said, but he wants you to be the judge.

Eugene’s Hot Chicken Food Truck may have a smaller menu compared to the two restaurants, but it’s proof that quality is always better than quantity. Also, they like to test out the new items out on the food truck’s menu. Better stop by before those menu options are no longer.

Zebbie and his crew will be serving up lunch at Grandview Hospital this afternoon, but make sure to check out their social media accounts for the latest locations they’ll be cruising to this weekend.

Eugene’s Hot Chicken has two restaurants around the magic city, in the Uptown neighborhood near the BJCC and in Hoover, so if you can’t find them cruising around town, make sure to stop by.

Tune into CBS 42 Morning News every week for the latest edition of Food Truck Friday!