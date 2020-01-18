Etowah County woman arrested after allegedly embezzling over $150k

STEELE, Ala. (WIAT) — A 42-year-old woman has been arrested after allegedly embezzling $168,000 in a four-year period.
Shanne Lee Holliday has been arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property and four counts of fraudulent use of credit cards. She has an $11,000 bond, the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Holliday is an employee of Coosa Valley Steel in Attalla where she allegedly embezzled more than $168,000.00 dollars over a four year period, according to authorities. She allegedly used the funds to pay for personal expenses including such things as gas, groceries, mortgage payments, college tuition fees and online shopping.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected to follow, according to Investigator Shane Hartley.
