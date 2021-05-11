Etowah County vaccinates inmates with help from Alabama National Guard

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Etowah County Detention Center has received help from the Alabama Department of Public Health, the Etowah Health Department and Alabama National Guard to give all inmates and detainees who requested a COVID-19 vaccination an opportunity to receive it.

The Alabama National Guard has assisted in all eight public health districts in Alabama since the pandemic began. They delivered supplies, sanitized federal buildings, and administered vaccinations.

“We are appreciative of the community effort involved in making this happen today. All who want the COVID-19 vaccination should have a chance to receive it,” said Sheriff Jonathon Horton.

“Over the past year we have taken numerous precautions to minimize the spread of COVID-19 into our facility. I just want to thank the men and women of the Alabama National Guard, the Alabama Department of Public Health, and the Etowah County Health Department for their hard work and dedication. Their efforts and the efforts of our staff will make our facility and community a safer place,” Chief of Corrections Keith Peek said.