Etowah County School District providing supplies to students for upcoming 2021 school year

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Etowah County School District announced Thursday that they will be providing all students with a variety of supplies for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.

For the elementary schools, the following items will be provided:

  • Pencils
  • 4 Folders
  • Binder
  • Glue Sticks
  • Notebook Paper
  • 24 Box Crayons
  • Scissors
  • Markers
  • Composition Notebook

For the secondary schools, the following items will be provided:

  • Pens
  • 24 Box Colored Pencils
  • 5 Subject Notebook
  • Notebook Paper
  • 4 Pack Highlighters
  • Notebook Dividers
  • Glue Sticks
  • Composition Notebook
  • Binder
  • 4 Folders
  • Graph Paper
  • Pencils

