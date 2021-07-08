Etowah County School District providing supplies to students for upcoming 2021 school year

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Etowah County School District announced Thursday that they will be providing all students with a variety of supplies for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.
For the elementary schools, the following items will be provided:
- Pencils
- 4 Folders
- Binder
- Glue Sticks
- Notebook Paper
- 24 Box Crayons
- Scissors
- Markers
- Composition Notebook
For the secondary schools, the following items will be provided:
- Pens
- 24 Box Colored Pencils
- 5 Subject Notebook
- Notebook Paper
- 4 Pack Highlighters
- Notebook Dividers
- Glue Sticks
- Composition Notebook
- Binder
- 4 Folders
- Graph Paper
- Pencils