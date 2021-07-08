Etowah County School District providing supplies to students for upcoming 2021 school year

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Etowah County School District announced Thursday that they will be providing all students with a variety of supplies for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.

For the elementary schools, the following items will be provided:

Pencils

4 Folders

Binder

Glue Sticks

Notebook Paper

24 Box Crayons

Scissors

Markers

Composition Notebook

For the secondary schools, the following items will be provided: