Etowah County man arrested after stealing ATV, motorcycle, golf clubs

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after he was found in possession of stolen items last month.

Lane Thomas Camp, 41, has been charged with first-degree theft of property. He is accused of stealing an ATV, motorcycle and a set of golf clubs from a residence in Boaz.

Authorities received a tip that led them to a home where Camp was found as were the stolen items. All stolen property was returned to the victim.

Camp was released from the Etowah County Jail on April 27 shortly after being taken into custody. He is involved in several other theft investigations, according to ECSO.