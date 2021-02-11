Etowah County inmate arrested after stealing cop car, crashing into gate, leading authorities on chase

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — An Etowah County inmate is back in custody after making a bold attempt at escaping from the jail.

According to the Gadsden Police Department, inmate Jason Boyd was returning from municipal court Thursday. During the prisoner transport drop-off, Boyd was able to steal a Gadsden PD vehicle and crash it through the sally port gate at the Etowah County Jail. He then led authorities on a chase but was ultimately caught just three blocks away.

The investigation is still ongoing. No other information has been released at this time.