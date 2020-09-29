Etowah County Health Department to host drive-thru flu shot clinic

FILE – This Jan. 23, 2020 file photo shows a patient receiving a flu vaccination in Mesquite, Texas. On Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the vaccine has been more than 50% effective in preventing flu illness severe enough to send a child to the doctor’s office. Health experts consider that pretty good. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Etowah County Health Department will be holding its annual drive-thru flu vaccine clinic Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The clinic will be held at the North Glencoe Baptist Church. The vaccines will be given on a first come, first serve basis.

There will be no cost to Medicare, Medicaid and Blue Cross/Blue Shield insurance holders. There is a $15 charge to those with any other insurance provider. However, no one will be turned away due to inability to pay, according to ECHD.

