Etowah County Health Department to host drive-thru flu shot clinic

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Etowah County Health Department will be holding its annual drive-thru flu vaccine clinic Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The clinic will be held at the North Glencoe Baptist Church. The vaccines will be given on a first come, first serve basis.
There will be no cost to Medicare, Medicaid and Blue Cross/Blue Shield insurance holders. There is a $15 charge to those with any other insurance provider. However, no one will be turned away due to inability to pay, according to ECHD.
LATEST POSTS
- Mom says 10-year-old son badly hurt by explosive disguised as Christmas ornament
- Poll: More than a third of Americans won’t even trust their doctor to tell them a COVID-19 vaccine is safe
- Dolly Parton announces release date for Netflix Christmas movie
- LIVE COVERAGE: Trump, Biden take stage in Ohio for 1st debate
- Will Trump say ‘fake news’ or ‘China’ more?: Sportsbooks offer bets for presidential debate