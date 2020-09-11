Etowah County EMA searching for small plane that disappeared from radar

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Etowah County Emergency Management Agency has confirmed to CBS 42 that a small plane has disappeared from radar Thursday.

According to EMA officials, the plane was last seen in the Union and Aurora part of the county.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.

