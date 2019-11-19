Etowah County Detention Center to be featured on A&E’s ’60 Days In’ for most ‘intense season yet’

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A&E has announced they will be bringing back the show “60 Days In” to start off the new year. This season, the show will take place at the Etowah County Detention Center.

The show brings in volunteers to go undercover as prisoners for 60 days. Previous seasons have been filmed at prisons in Indiana, Georgia and Arizona.

According to a press release, the crew will be filming the Etowah County Detention Center earlier this year after it came under new management for the first time in two decades.

Newly elected Sheriff Jonathon Horton says he found 200 broken door locks in his first week at the facility. The press release also says Sheriff Horton’s team found over two tons of contraband at that same time as well.

The show called the prison “one of the worst facilities the series has ever seen.”

A&E will be airing the first episode on Jan. 2, 2020 at 9 p.m. CT. The show claims that this season will be the “most intense season yet.”

You can watch the full trailer for the new season right here:

