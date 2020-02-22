Etowah County declares state of emergency due to flooding, excessive rain

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Etowah County Commission has declared a local state of emergency for the county Friday.

The SOE comes on the heels of Gov. Kay Ivey declaring one for all 67 counties in the state due to excessive rain and flooding.

The Gadsden/Etowah County Emergency Management Agencies (GECEMA) are now reaching out to local government and municipal partners to determine the effects of the flooding this month has produced. The damage assessments will be ongoing in order to provide the state EMA with the most accurate information.

Citizens in the area are urged to contact the GECEMA if they are experiencing any impacts due to the flooding or rain. Contact with the GECEMA should be done through their email: ema@cityofgadsden.com.

