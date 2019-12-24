Etowah County crash kills 2, including 4-year-old boy

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A car accident in Etowah County killed two people, including a 4-year-old boy Monday afternoon.
The two-vehicle crash occurred near Hwy 411 and Appalachian Hwy around 1 p.m.
25-year-old Clinton Mathis was the other victim who was killed. He is believed to be related to the 4-year-old but it is unclear on the relationship, according to the Etowah County Coroner.
A 1-year-old child was in the second vehicle survived the crash and there were no injuries to the other driver.
No other information has been released at this time. ALEA is currently investigating the crash.
