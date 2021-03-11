Etowah County group holding meeting to address concerns over proposed chicken rendering plant

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Some Etowah County residents have concerns with a proposed chicken rendering plant that would be built along Steele Station Road.

On Thursday night, the local organization Advanced Etowah will hold a meeting to address how they can fight against the issue. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Westbrook Christian School.

Environmental concerns that could be caused by the plant being located near schools, homes and businesses in the area is Advanced Etowah’s biggest concern with the proposed project. Organizers say they hope to convince Gadsden city leaders that the plant should be put somewhere else. Christie Knowles, lawyer for Advanced Etowah, said there has not been transparency between city leaders and the community on plans for the site.

“We have to request public documents. We have to do our digging on our own and stay alert, engaged and educate ourselves on what’s going on,” Knowles said. “That’s going to take a team and we’ve been doing it with a small group for two and three months hoping they would vote it down and move. It doesn’t appear like that’s going to happen.”

Gadsden officials did not provide CBS 42 with any comment on the matter.