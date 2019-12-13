Etowah Co. grand jury indicts imprisoned man for stealing more than $10K from church

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Etowah County grand jury has indicted a man already serving prison time in Gadsden for stealing more than $10,000 from a church in 2018.

Jason Dale Oden, 49, is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for theft by deception of a church in Anniston for $20,000. Investigators said Oden sold a piano to All Saints Roman Catholic Church but the church never received the instrument.

On Thursday, the grand jury in Etowah County found that Oden knowingly deceived New Liberty Tabernacle of Praise of the value of $10,741.43. Court documents say Oden was attempting to deprive the owners of the church of property.

Oden now faces seven charges of first-degree theft by deception. His next court date has not been announced yet.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

LATEST POSTS