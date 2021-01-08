Ethan Hill, the Birmingham child helping the homeless, enters his fourth year of charity

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For the fourth year in a row, a Birmingham child will be asking for donations and giving them to the city’s homeless population.

Ethan Hill started Ethan’s Heart to care for those less fortunate. He has accepted donations during the colder months in the Magic City and given back every way he can.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on the handing out of donations but Ethan is still determined to help especially as temperatures are set to drop this weekend.

Ethan began hitting the streets earlier Friday evening and will continue to do so.

To donate to Ethan’s Heart, click here. To view the charity’s Amazon wish list, click here.