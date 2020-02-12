Escaped Georgia inmate captured in Talladega County

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala (WIAT) — A Georgia inmate is no longer on the run after being caught in Talladega County.

Deputies arrested Gregory Keith Wyatt on Tuesday after a standoff at a house.

Wyatt escaped from the Haralson County Sheriff’s office Monday night. Deputies say he escaped through a light in the ceiling and worked his way into a pipe chase to get away.

He had been jailed on multiple charges including reckless driving, hit and run and failure to stop at the scene of an accident.

Investigators say Wyatt was also wanted in Talladega County on unrelated charges.

