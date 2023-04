BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Erykah Badu, a Grammy Award-winning R&B singer who was instrumental in the neo soul movement in the 1990s, will be coming to Birmingham July 19.

Badu, who first came to prominence with her debut album, “Baduizm,” in 1998, will be playing at the Legacy Arena at BJCC this summer as part of her “Unfollow Me” tour. Joining Badu for the show is hip hop emcee yasiin bey, one-half of the group Black Star.

Tickets go on sale Thursday here.