Equality volunteer firefighter killed in Coosa County crash after responding to fire call

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Equality volunteer firefighter was killed in a single-vehicle crash when responding to a fire call Friday afternoon.

According to the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office, firefighter Michael Johnston was called to the Speed Community at 231 South of Rockford. While responding, his truck overturned. Emergency services were called but Johnston died after the incident.

ALEA is still investigating the crash at this time.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

LATEST POSTS