MOODY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Environmental Protection Agency is on the ground in Moody. The agency said Wednesday it would be responsible for putting out the landfill fire that’s been burning for months.

Heavy equipment was on the move Thursday in the area as the EPA prepares to tackle the fire. An EPA representative said he’s hopeful the EPA will eliminate the issue entirely, soon.

For nearly two months now, residents said no matter where you go in the area, you are immersed in smoke.

“The smoke is so bad you can’t hardly catch your breath,” said Jennifer Hurst, a local resident who lives down the road from the fire. “I mean, my throat is sore. I cough so bad. I throw up. I have asthma.”

“And they say well everybody needs to go get ‘em a motel or relocate,” Ann Hollis, another local resident, said. “We can’t afford. We’re just regular people.”

Hollis lives directly across from the landfill fire. She said they have continuously reached out for help.

“We tried to get people to come see and they didn’t care, but finally somebody did care,” Hollis said.

Upon request from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, the EPA conducted air sampling and monitoring.

The on-scene coordinator, Terry Stilman, said the agency’s findings exceeded its high risk-based criteria.

“It’s effecting people in the area, and it needs to be addressed and that’s what we’re doing here,” Stilman said.

The EPA is now taking action to eliminate the landfill fire and smoke contaminated air completely.

“And we do that with equipment by bringing in fill and compacting the landfill and really just smothering the fire out,” Stilman said.

“I am very tickled,” Hurst said. “I hope they get it out soon because we would like to have some fresh air over here.”

Based on similar past experiences, Stilman said the EPA anticipates success with no difficulties. He said this process will take weeks to finish, but residents should notice a considerable difference soon.