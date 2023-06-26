BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The Birmingham Northern Beltline project is stirring up some controversy among environmentalist groups. The Southern Environmental Law Center filed a complaint on the Alabama Department of Transportation’s (ALDOT) project on behalf of the Black Warrior Riverkeeper.

The complaint the Black Warrior Riverkeeper wrote to ALDOT focuses on two main points — that this project will impact Birmingham’s drinking water and that the money being spent on this project could be used in better ways across the state.

“It’s been called a boondoggle, a black hole, a road to nowhere,” says Eva Dillard, staff attorney at Black Warrior Riverkeeper.

Black Warrior Riverkeeper says the Northern Beltline project has been ranked one of the seven worst projects in terms of wasting taxpayer money. The group says this is a project that should not only worry environmentalists but taxpayers everywhere.

“A national transportation group actually ranked the 50 most important projects in the state of Alabama for economic growth, the Northern Beltline did not make the cut,” Dillard said. “We think there’s a better way to spend Alabama’s transportation dollars for the folks in Alabama.”

ALDOT held a public input meeting Thursday for the Fiscal Year 2024-2027 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program for Highway and Transit draft. CBS 42 took the opportunity to ask ALDOT about the complaint filed by the Black Warrior Riverkeeper.

ALDOT answered all of our questions by saying the meeting was not a time for them to address the comments.

“[The meeting’s] not to make their comments here. They can write those comments out or they can send them to us. We can record them, I think we have the ability to record them all, but the purpose of this is to gather comments and those comments will be addressed at a later date,” says DeJarvis Leonard, ALDOT regional engineer.

“So, you have no response to this complaint?” asks CBS 42.

“My response is that we will gather all comments and we will respond to them,” says Leonard.

Black Warrior Riverkeeper says it’s not expecting a response from ALDOT but will continue to make comments on this project, hoping to see an updated environmental study done before construction begins.