Entry now allowed into Carbon Hill following Sunday storms

CARBON HILL, Ala. (WIAT) — For hours following storms Sunday afternoon and evening, entry into Carbon Hill is now allowed, although law enforcement are encouraging the public to proceed with caution.

The town in Walker County was one of the worst hit in Alabama during the Easter storms, although it did not suffer as much damage as many areas of places like Mississippi and Louisiana, who bore the brunt of the Sunday storms.

“Tonight as many of you know Carbon Hill was hit by a tornado,” the Carbon Hill Police Department wrote on their Facebook page. “Certain areas in Carbon Hill have significant damage. We would like to urge all citizens to please be patient with us while we are accessing the damage from the storm.”

Workers are still assessing the damage in town, where many trees and power lines were downed and some homes suffered damage.

LATEST POSTS