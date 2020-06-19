Harpersville Police Department forced under quarantine following chief’s COVID-19 diagnosis

HARPERSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — At around 1:30 p.m. Monday, it came to the attention of town officials that Jimmy Macon, chief of the Harpersville Police Department received a verbal confirmation that he had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Macon had exhibited no symptoms prior to the COVID-19 test and has been instructed by health officials to be retested. The day shift police officers on duty at the time were sent home and instructed to quarantine while their COVID 19 tests were being processed.

Town officials immediately notified town department heads of the possible exposure of the virus.

All employees who were in close contact with the police department on or prior to Monday were encouraged to seek testing for COVID-19. On Tuesday morning, the police department building was cleaned and sanitized by a professional disinfectant company.

As of Friday, five police officers have tested negative for the virus. Officials are now awaiting the results from six remaining police officers.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is currently policing the Harpersville area while the staff of the

Harpersville Police Department is under quarantine.

