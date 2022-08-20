BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Local businesses and neighbors are taking steps to revitalize the once thriving Ensley community. Renew Birmingham partnered with Pneuma Gallery to host the fourth annual Ensley Renaissance Festival.

Executive director of renew Birmingham, Gerrel Jones, says today’s renaissance festival is a reflection of efforts being made towards revitalizing Ensley. He says this is a redemption story that can only begin with the help of its own residents.

Jones says Ensley has experienced several hardships like high homicide rates and a large decrease in residents, all beginning with the exit of U.S. Steal in 1971.

He says a festival like this is about giving people an opportunity to share time, ideas and a willingness to invest in making those ideas a reality.

Jones says the biggest factor for change is culture and the objective of today is to create momentum among residents.

“Revitalization of underserved communities can only happen in a healthy way with residents invested in it,” said Jones. It doesn’t matter what comes from policy or what comes from top down. If residents don’t get invested, then nothing will work”

President of the Ensley Business Alliance, Brian Rice, says he and other Ensley business owners are committed to figuring out how to grow the business district.

Rice says they are currently working to regrow the Ensley Merchant Association which would help bring new businesses and traffic to those businesses in downtown Ensley.

“We have a huge gap, and we have to figure out how to get more foundations, more corporate interest on how to help the businesses that are here, and how to recruit others to come here and build us up, and build this community up, and I think we can move forward.”

Renew Birmingham has partnered with organizations like East Lake Initiative to help bring resources to Ensley families.

Eli representatives Myron and Jessica Thomas say they are there for residents and families who want to make a life change and believe Ensley has great potential.

“You could see homes being renovated. You could see families become homeowners. You can see families be able to get jobs that they may not be able to qualify without the help from services like us.”

Thomas believes families with goals and dreams can thrive in Ensley. They, along with other organizations, want to help those in need navigate those solutions.

For more information on how to help, Renew Birmingham can be reached via email at info@renewbham.org

To learn more about ELI services, you can visit www.elithrive.com