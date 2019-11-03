‘Enough is enough’: Stop the Violence Conference held in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Organizers of the Stop the Violence conference say there have been far too many senseless tragedies in the community.

Dozens of young people marched alongside city officials and elected leaders Saturday morning calling for an end to violence in the greater Birmingham area.

Stop the Violence Coordinator, Carthenia Jefferson, tells CBS 42 the matter is personal for her. Jefferson lost her son and the recent kidnapping of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney devasted her. She hopes that through Saturday’s conference, young people will learn more about how to stay safe.

Curbing crime in Birmingham and Jefferson County has been an ongoing effort for law enforcement. That’s why Deputy Chief David Agee with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tells CBS 42 that getting in front of young people, meeting them, and building a connection is crucial.