English Language Arts Teacher Wins ‘One Class at a Time’ $1,000 Grant!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -- Matthew Statham, general manager at Saw's Soul Kitchen, said eased COVID-19 restrictions announced by Gov. Kay Ivey Thursday won't change his strategy much at the popular Birmingham barbecue establishment, at least for now.

Statham has been following the recent news out of Texas and Mississippi, where state leaders have lifted mask mandates and business restrictions. While Alabama will not follow suit until April 9, Ivey did announce that the statewide health order would ease restrictions on capacity size for restaurants. Specifically, the state has removed the sitting limit of eight people per table.