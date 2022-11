Photos of two Englewood Elementary School buses on fire, and after the blaze was put out (Photos courtesy of traffic reporter Ray Allen).

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Englewood Elementary school buses caught on fire Wednesday evening, resulting in heavy damage to both vehicles.

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jack Kennedy says a transformer near the school caught fire around 6:30 p.m. This lead to a nearby field catching fire which spread to the area where the buses were parked, igniting them as well.

No injuries were reported and the school was not damaged due to the fire.