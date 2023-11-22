BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — BISSELL Pet Foundation aiming to help homeless pets this holiday season with its “Empty the Shelters — Holiday Hope” event from Dec. 1 through Dec. 17.

BISSELL Pet Foundation sponsors reduced adoption fees so shelters can charge $50 or less to take pets from kennels to couches of homes. Alabama animal shelters participating in this event include:

Greater Birmingham Humane Society

Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter, Inc.

PURRfect Partners of Mobile

Florence Lauderdale Animal Services

HASRA Inc (Heart of Alabama Save Rescue Adopt)

Lee County Humane Society

Potential adopters are encouraged to click here to find the nearest participating shelter.

The effort has helped more than 204,000 pets find homes, making “Empty the Shelters” the largest funded adoption event in the country. An average of 1,225 pets are adopted each day of these quarterly national events.