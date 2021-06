Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A fight broke out amongst employees at Fife’s Restaurant Friday.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, the employees got into a fight and one person threw grease on one of their co-workers.

One person is in custody and one person was transported to a hospital by the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service, according to BPD.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.