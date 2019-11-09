Employees at Southern Poverty Law Center seek to unionize

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Employees of the watchdog organization, the Southern Poverty Law Center, are filing for union representation.

A supermajority of employees has requested representation by the Washington-Baltimore News Guild, Local 32035 of The News Guild-Communications Workers of America, AFL-CIO.

The organizing committee says it hopes the SPLC leadership will respect the employees’ desire “to form a union and have a say in what the future of the Center looks like.”

The move comes after upheaval that saw the departure of longtime leaders and the announcement of a review of workplace culture.

The organizing committee says it wants to form a strong union that lays a “foundation for a legacy of equal rights, respect and dignity for all workers.”

