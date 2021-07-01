Employees at Prairie Farms Dairy’s Homewood facility facing job loss as co-op ends operations in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An Illinois-based dairy cooperative has announced that they will be closing their plant in Homewood at the end of the month, halting operations in Alabama and parts of Georgia in the process.

Management told employees that the facility will close on July 31 and is encouraging those effected to seek employment at other plants.

“Employees of the milk plant will be offered benefits and severance packages,” public relations manager Darin Copeland explained in a statement to CBS 42. “Impacted employees are encouraged to apply for open positions at other Prairie Farms facilities, and the leadership team is in communication with area manufacturers about open positions they are needing to fill.”

Prairie Farms was founded in 1938 and is made up of more than 800 locally-owned farms throughout the Midwest. According to their website, each of their partners is “committed to producing some of the healthiest and safest milk in the world.”

The co-op is active through both production partnerships with farms and distribution sites in 23 states, including Alabama.