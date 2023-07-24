IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Two weeks from today students will be heading back to school.

With the help of local non-profit ‘Heidi’s Kids,’ Irondale Community School and Robinson Elementary School are now equipped with ‘emotional support resource rooms’ for students.

Valerie Agee has been a teacher, lead mentor and bus driver at Irondale Community School for 16 years. She said there is always a need for safe, welcoming spaces students can go for help.

Agee says this new room means a lot and is just what they need to help their students work through any physical or emotional problems they’re going through.

“Maybe something happened at P.E. or maybe they had an incident happen at home,” said Agee. “They can come in here, self-regulate, we give them tools to put in their archive. Say, ‘Ok. Next time I have this feeling, I don’t what to do.’ We give them steps to say, count to 10, breath out loud. There’s a big enough space where they can stretch, get comfortable, relax.”

It’s equipped with a self-care closet full of clothes, food, hygiene products and sensory tools.

This room also serves as a getaway where students can express their emotions, receive counseling, or sign up for various help programs.

“Somewhere to go to and get help and get the issues resolved in their life,” said Michael Mangina, Vice President of Heidi’s Kids.

“So now we have a kid that’s not worrying about if they have a smell, they’re not worried about if they’re going to eat, they’re not worried about- cause we even have clothing, so they’re not worried about anyone making fun of them because of clothing,” said Agee.

Mangina said these rooms provide a more welcoming alternative to a regular office space.

“We’ve got a tent in here,” said Mangina. “We’ve got a couch. It’s just so much more comfortable for a child to come into a room like this and talk about what’s going on in their lives.”

“They don’t have to worry,” said Agee. “We’re removing the worries of will I have food, what will somebody say about me if I come in with this, our power was out, I didn’t have time to clean myself or anything like that.”

Agee says because this effort helps wipe away insecurities, the children are able to focus more on learning and the joys of being a kid.